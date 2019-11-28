|
BEVERLY J. WOODEN HUGHETT BRANNON
October 27, 1927- November 24, 2019
Beverly passed away peacefully at home with family and friends at the age of 92 on November 24, 2019. Beverly was born October 27, 1927 to Clarence John Wooden and Olive Wooden Adams.
Beverly was preceded in death by Clarence John Wooden (father), Olive Bond Wooden Adams (mother), Thomas H. Brannon (husband), Warren Wooden (brother), James C. Hughett (son).
Beverly is survived by her daughter Colleen (Norman) Jones; grandchildren Jaime (Randy) Bond, Paul (Marlene) Hughett along with great grandchildren Natalie and Kellan Bond, Jordan Hughett; nieces Shari Terra, Vicki Nash and several other nieces and nephews.
Beverly graduated from East Bakersfield High in 1945. She married Tom in 1972 and together they loved to travel, visit friends and family and, of course, fish. She retired from Pacific Bell (AT&T) in 1978. She dearly loved being surrounded by all her family and friends and found great joy in playing cards. Canasta and Skip-Bo were her favorite games.
A special thank you to A&E Hospice Care, Dr. Riaz, nurses Sandy Dotson and Sally Madrid, LVN Heather Allen. We would also like to thank Amelia Coello, Bertha Sepulveda, Maria Valladarez and nieces Shari and Vicki for for their care, relief and love.
There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations ma be made to A&E Hospice Care, Inc. (661) 404-4044 and Around the Clock (661) 324-4277.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 28, 2019