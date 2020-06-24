Beverly Mae Husbands
BEVERLY MAE HUSBANDS
August 3, 1937 - June 14, 2020

Beverly Mae Husbands passed away on June 14, 2020 in Bakersfield, California. She was born August 3, 1937 in Eldridge, North Dakota to Orval and Pearl Lusk. She graduated from Eugene High School, Eugene, Oregon in 1955. On June 15, 1956 she married Victor R. Husbands in Ventura, California.

Beverly was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed laughing with friends and family. She was an artist. She also loved bird watching, bowling, antiquing, and taking the bus to the casinos with her friends.

Beverly is survived by her daughter, Denise Schneiter and husband Frank, son Jeffery Husbands; siblings, Patricia Noble, Priscilla Lees, Kathy Baumgartner, and Robert Lusk; grandchildren, Sarah Marchant, Anne-Marie Dillon, Rachel Schneiter, and Allie Husbands; great-grandchildren, Claire and Adam Marchant.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sister, Janet Henrikson.

There will be a celebration of her life to be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Beverly would have encouraged a donation be made to The National Audubon Society at Audubon.org.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jun. 24, 2020.
