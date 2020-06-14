Beverly Mettler Gibson Jamgs
1927 - 2020
BEVERLY METTLER GIBSON JAMGS
August 11, 1927 - June 1, 2020

Beverly passed away peacefully at home at the age of 92. She was born in Shafter, California to Tehovial H. Mettler and Margorie Mettler.

Beverly attended local schools, graduating from Kern Joint Union High School in 1945. She went on to attend Bakersfield College and UCLA, graduating from Fresno State with a teaching credential. She worked at Kern Medical Center, then taught in the Bakersfield City School District until her retirement. She was also an active member of the Junior League of Bakersfield, the National Federation of Republican Women and First Presbyterian Church in San Luis Obispo, CA.

Upon retirement she moved to Morro Bay where she enjoyed walks along the boardwalk, beach, and spending time with her beloved dog, Andy.

Beverly is predeceased by her son William Gibson. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Nix (Lloyd) and her son Robert Gibson (Chris); grandchildren, Greg Houghton (Rebecca), Brian Nix (Jessica), Kym Iriart (Jon), Melissa Gibson-Enciso, Hilari Hussey (Jim) and Robert Tee Gibson; great-grandchildren, Parker, Andrew, Annabelle, Jonah, Jersey, Harlie, Nathaniel, Joseph, Wyatt, Rory and Hank.

A family celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations be made in her name to San Luis Obispo Animal Services, 885 Oklahoma Avenue, San Luis Obispo, California 93405.

Benedict-Rettey Mortuary, 1401 Quintana Road, Morro Bay, CA 93442



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Benedict-Rettey Mortuary & Crematorium
1401 Quintana Rd
Morro Bay, CA 93442
(805) 772-7382
