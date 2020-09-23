Beverly Nelson

BEVERLY KATHLEEN NELSON

April 13, 1936 - September 18, 2020

On September 18, 2020 our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Sister went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Beverly was born In Maricopa, Ca. on April 13, 1936 at their home on a Texaco oil lease, Beverly was diagnosed with Rheumatic Fever from age 9 to 12 and was confined to her wheelchair, she attended Taft City Schools. In 1951 Beverly and her family moved to an oil lease house in Orcutt, CA., eventually moving to Santa Maria, CA where her father became a Police Officer.

In 1952 Beverly married her longtime sweetheart Charles Nelson and was married for 67 years. In 1953 she gave birth to a daughter Debra Susan while Charles was serving in the Marine Corp in Korea, after Charles was discharged, they moved to Taft, Ca. Over the next few years, she gave birth to daughter Linda, son's Steve and Don. The family bought a home on Williams Way in Taft, Ca where they raised their children.

During Beverly's time in Taft, she worked at the Westside Training Center working with developmentally disabled children. Beverly served as President of the Taft Soroptimist Club. Beverly's children were active in the Junior Theater and Sports. She loved making trips to Bass Lake spending time with her family and friends, most importantly, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great greatgrandchildren.

In 1974 the family moved to Bakersfield where Beverly and Charles lived for the next 45 years. Beverly is survived by her husband Charles, daughter Linda Johnson, Son's Steve, and Don and wife Kay, brother Don and wife Marilyn of Santa Maria, 9 grandchildren, Michele Nogosek, Josh Bingham, Jill Dulcich, Lindsey Jones, Ryan Nelson, Kristy Nelson, Chad Nelson, Jennifer Grimm, Amanda Puetz, Katie McCall, 18 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Beverly was pre-deceased by her parents Carl and Maurine Moshier, daughter Debra Bingham and brother Mike "Mickey" Moshier. To Beverly, family was everything, she gave all she had to make sure her children were all happy and she set a good example of how to treat people with respect, dignity and to love unconditionally. Her spirit will live forever in the hearts of those who knew her.

A viewing will be held at Greenlawn Southwest on Friday, September 25th, 2020, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. The funeral Service will be held at Greenlawn Southwest on Saturday September 26, 2020 at 10:00 am.