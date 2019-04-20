|
|
BIBIANO BIAZA CARRASCO
"BIBI"
September 19, 1935 - April 6, 2019
Bibiano "Bibi" Biaza Carrasco, 83, passed away on April 6, 2019. He was born in Midland, TX., son of Patricio and Francisca Carrasco.
He lived in Bakersfield and worked in Agricultural. He enjoyed fishing, singing, casinos and his L.A. Dodgers.
He will reunite with his wife of 56 years, Margaret Carrasco, daughter Vivian Herrera, grandson Richard Carrasco Jr., and brother Felix Carrasco.
He is survived by his sons Richard (Bernice) Carrasco, Mark Sr. (Karen) Carrasco, daughter Debra (Paul) Carrasco, son-in-law Jorge Herrera, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Also survived by his sister Benita Chaves, brothers Rosendo Sr., Moises, and Luciano Carrasco.
Dad will be missed but not forgotten.
Rosary will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park on April 22, from 5:00 - 9:00 pm. Celebration of life will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park on April 23, at 10:00 am.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 20, 2019