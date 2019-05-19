|
BILL B. ROPER
1933 - 2019
Bill Roper, 85, passed away Thursday morning May 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband, father, and papa, Bill is survived by his wife Beverly of nearly 66 years; children: David (Janis), Patti Burdette (Bob), Allan; grandchildren: Matt Dix, Jason Roper, Jennifer Duran, Annie Groves, Patrick Burdette, Brooke Roper, Haddli Roper; and nine great grandchildren.
A child of the Dustbowl, Bill was born to Venice and Altha on August 31,1933. Soon after his birth, their family moved from Ringland, OK to Bakersfield, CA. He grew up in Bakersfield, attending Bakersfield High School and Bakersfield College. In 1953, Bill met and married the 'girl he loved,' Beverly Jean. In the same year, Bill joined the U.S. Army and served his country from 1953-1956. After serving in the Korean War, Bill and Beverly made their home once again in Bakersfield where they raised their two sons and daughter. Bill joined the law enforcement as a Kern County Deputy Sheriff from 1958-1987 and upon retirement, said his career highlight was rescuing a lost special needs child. Bill had a gift with children.
Bill was a hard worker who loved spending time with family and friends. Throughout his life, Bill enjoyed boating and skiing, riding quads, working in his shop, building things and fixing whatever needed to be fixed. He and Beverly alongside family built and enjoyed their cabin in Sugarloaf Village, CA for over four decades. Bill Roper could make anyone laugh at any time, and he was at his best when he was with his grandkids and great grandkids. With endless patience and great kindness, Bill (papa) created a world for his family that was full of joy. His grandkids and great grandkids will forever remember limitless popsicles and marshmallows, and all the love and compassion in the world.
A service for Bill will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, 9:15 am at Bakersfield National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to .
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 19, 2019