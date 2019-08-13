|
BILL BLOCKLEY
1922 - 2019
"Great Life, Great Life" That was Bill Blockley's mantra, words he repeated to describe both his approach to life and his experiences. "Papa" was a loving son, husband, and father. He was a pilot, military and civic leader, engineer, and world traveler. His engineering and construction work took him to five continents. His honors and recognitions fill two binders. A niece remembers best his "wicked sense of humor".
A job in the sugar industry took him to Hawaii in 1956, twenty some years later, Italy, Iraq, Brazil, Malaysia and Indonesia had been added to the list. Retirement in Nevada kept him busy until his move to Rosewood in 2013. He organized annual reunions for his World World II unit, the Army Air Corps 6th Aircraft Repair Unit Floating (6th ARUF) for more than 20 years and published the Beachcomber to keep members and their survivors informed about the unit.
He and Marge celebrated their 70th anniversary in June 2019. He was at Mexicali for one last margarita to celebrate his 97th birthday in July.
Marge, son Ted (Cheryl), daughter Beth (John Marriott), two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren survive him. Daughter Rain (Daryl Smith) passed nine years ago. They are missed, will not be forgotten.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday August 15 from 12:30-2:00 pm at the Redwood Building, Rosewood, 1301 New Stine Road, Bakersfield. Memorial contributions may be made to The National WWII Museum, 945 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70130.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 13, 2019