Kern River Family Mortuary - Bakersfield
190 N. Chester Avenue
Bakersfield, CA 93308
(661)392-9010
For more information about
Billie Janzen
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Shafter Memorial Park

Billie Irene Tucker Perkins Janzen


1934 - 2019
Billie Irene Tucker Perkins Janzen Obituary

BILLIE IRENE TUCKER PERKINS JANZEN
September 3, 1934 - July 5, 2019

Billie Irene Tucker Perkins Janzen was born September 3, 1934 in Arkansas, and raised in Tehachapi, CA where she met and married Everett Perkins. They had 3 children and moved to Bakersfield. Billie worked for Gene Winer Cadillac as well as Jim Burke as office manager. Later, she married Mike (Myron) Janzen.

Billie was predeceased by her parents, Chester and Reba Tucker, sisters Beverly Houghton, Sherley Tucker, and brother Ronald Tucker.

She is survived by her brother Richard Tucker (Darlene), sons Richard Perkins (Ida), Ronald Perkins (Tiffany), and daughter Rebecca Pedersen (Ted) and step daughter Sharon McGlasson. She has 9 grandchildren and 2 step grandchildren.

Billie passed away July 5, 2019 after a valiant struggle with Parkinson's disease, and is now enjoying a well-earned peace.

The family suggests sending memorial contributions to Honor Flight Kern County or Hoffman Hospice or donate to a .

Internment will be at Shafter Memorial Park July 20th at 10am.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 11, 2019
