BILLIE JUANITA HEARRON
December 22, 1926 - November 17, 2019
Billie Juanita Hearron, 92 years old, passed away November 17, 2019 at Hoffman-Hospice, Bakersfield, California.
Mom or Juanita as she was known to most people was born on December 22, 1926 to Arthur and Ora Jones in Lakeview, Texas. She and her family were one of a multitude of families who came to California seeking a better economic life a short time after the Great Depression. As a young girl and during her teen years, she and her family traveled around the state picking cotton and other crops to make ends meet. During this time, she and her sisters worked alongside their parents in this endeavor. This type of lifestyle denied Mom/Juanita the opportunity to complete her formal education. In fact she often stated that she had a junior high education. When she was sixteen, Juanita met the love of her life, Roy Hearron, and on September 29, 1945, they were married in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mom/Juanita and Dad/Roy were able to share sixty-two years together as husband and wife. Mom was an excellent cook and a wonderful baker of cakes and pies. Her German chocolate cakes and lemon meringue pies were the sweetest of treats, especially to Roy and her two boys, Kip and Terry. Her baking talents were used extensively for twenty-five years as a cook-baker in the cafeterias in the Arvin Union School District. People still rave today about her homemade, from scratch rolls and cinnamon rolls.
Her hobbies included board games and canasta. She loved to win, and there are those who say, especially her grand children and close friends that she might bend the rules a little to place a game in her favor. One of her passions was dancing! She loved to jitterbug, so we as a family are quite sure she is dancing with Jesus, Roy and many other dance partners in Heaven today and for eternity. She loved to travel by motor home with her sons, family and friends. Also, her many trips to Mammoth including RVing and staying in a condo with her son's, their wives, grandchildren and great grandchildren were special times in her life. She loved tremendously and was loved in the same manner by so many people! She had so many friends, and was indeed a special lady!
Mom/Juanita is survived by her sons Kip (Debbie) and Terry (Jerri), her grandchildren, Jenine, Jeremy, Ryan, Brandon, Adam and Stephanie. Along with great grandchildren Shelby, Brock, Kendria, Samantha, Joseph, Kylie, Mavrick, Evie, Liam, Paxton, Ireland, and Ruby. And, many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Ora Jones and her husband, Roy Hearron.
A visitation will be held at Greenlawn Southwest Memorial, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA, 93313 on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 10 a.m. at Family Community Fellowship, 10700 Brimhall Rd., Bakersfield, CA 93312.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Hoffman Hospice, 4401 Buena Vista Rd. Bakersfield, CA 93311.