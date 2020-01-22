|
BILLY G. (BILL) "PAPA" HARLESTON
August 16, 1938 - January 17, 2020
On January 17, our beloved Bill passed from this life and was welcomed into his new life in Heaven by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. And the Angels sang. Bill was born on August 16, 1938 to William and Christine Harleston in Tulsa, OK. At the age of 6, he and his family moved to Bakersfield, CA. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Stella White in 1958, until her death in 1995. They had two children, Mike and Jeania. He then met his current spouse, Diane, and they were married in 2001. From this union, he inherited two stepchildren, Scott and Valerie.
Bill was a devoted and loving family man, honorable, loyal, hardworking, and a Christian believer who loved Jesus. He was a special man and will be missed immensely. He proudly served his country in the Navy from 1956-1958 in the South Pacific, and was honorably discharged in 1958. He worked for Kern Oil & Refining from 1958 to 2019 in the maintenance and warehouse departments, where he also made many lifelong friends. He was admired and respected by his fellow workers for his knowledge, skills, and hard work ethic.
He was pre-deceased by his parents William and Christine Harleston, granddaughter Ashley Rion, former spouse Stella Harleston, brothers Eddie and Phil Harleston; sister-in-law Mary Harleston. He is survived by his wife Diane Harleston; son Mike Harleston (Debra); daughter Jeania Frazier (Kevin); brother Jerry Harleston (Donna); sister Brenda Richardson (Charles); stepson Scott Baker (LaVonne); stepdaughter Valerie Turner; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He had a special relationship with grandson Casey Rion, great grandson Madden Rion, great granddaughter Presley Rion, granddaughters Alyssa and Ashley Turner.
Viewing will be held Thursday, January 23 from 5:00-9:00 PM at Hillcrest Memorial Park & Mortuary. Services will be held Friday, January 24 at 10:00 AM at Hillcrest Memorial Park & Mortuary, with graveside service to follow.
*I will never leave you nor forsake you. Hebrews 13:5*
HE WAS LOVED
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 22, 2020