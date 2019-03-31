|
BILLY HOWARD SMITH
November 24, 1927 - March 22, 2019
Bill was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather great grandfather, son, brother and uncle. Bill was born in Oktaha, Oklahoma to Julius and Emma Smith. He is the first born son of 18 children.
Bill served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was awarded the World War II Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal. Bill married Louise Johnson, the love of his life, on June 4, 1949 in Verden, Oklahoma. They loved each other from the moment they met. Bill and Louise moved to Bakersfield, California in 1952 where they raised their son and two daughters.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna Wardlow, son, Billy Smith, sisters Margie, Stella, Freddia, Sue, Thaylia and brother Randy, four grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Louise (of 65 years), his parents, brothers, sisters, daughter Sue Lassiter and grandson Nick Smith.
Bill was a truck driver for 55 years. Thirty of those years was with Pipeline Trucking and Frank Echenique Trucking. He enjoyed teaching his son Bill and grandson Keith how to drive. He loved what he did and did what he loved.
He would always take us on picnics to the mountains, canyon, park, and beach on his one day off during the weekend. He was a great Dad and always put his family first. He was a kind and giving person. He loved caring for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved taking them places like the park and doing things together with them like he used to do with his children when they were young.
All who knew Bill will miss him dearly.
A special thank you to Dr. Memon, Carmen and the rest of his staff. Also, a special thanks to the Rosewood Health Center nurses and therapists.
Viewing will be held on Monday, April 1st, from 5:00PM - 7:00PM. Funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 2nd at 9:30AM at Hillcrest Memorial Park & Mortuary.