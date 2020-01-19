|
BILLY JACK GREENFIELD
August 8, 1930 - January 7, 2020
Billy Jack Greenfield was born on August 8, 1930, in Indian Territory, Oklahoma. He left this world on January 7, 2020, with his entire family by his side. He was the youngest surviving child of Henry and Amelia Greenfield, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Betty Greenfield, as well as his son-in-law, Allen Clark, two great-grandsons, Rylan James Clark and Joshua John Clark, and sister-in-law, Eleanor (Jane) Cantrell.
He is survived by his children and their spouses, Diana Clark, Janis and Ron Klawitter, and Kenneth and Rhonda Greenfield. Also surviving him are his grandchildren and their spouses, Ryan and Andrea Clark, Jared Clark, Patrick and Michelle Klawitter, Roman and Kari Duran, Bryce and Christy Greenfield, and Dylan Klawitter, great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Greenfield, Katheryn Klawitter, Anneke Clark, Kasandra Klawitter, Easton Duran, and Luke Clark. He is also survived by his sister, Kathryn Lockhart, and brother-in-law Bill Cantrell.
Billy came to McFarland, California in 1946, traveling with his older brother Delbert. He was only 16 years old at the time and worked as a farm laborer. He later worked for S. A. Camp Cottonseed Oil Refinery from 1948 to 1950. During that time, he met Betty Jo Cantrell, inviting her to a fall harvest carnival, which must have gone well, as they were married on November 26, 1950 until her passing in 2015. He served his country from 1950 to 1952 in Korea as an Army Infantry Medic. After returning home from his service, he resumed his job at S. A. Camp until 1954, when he learned to drive a truck, hauling hay to Artesia for various trucking companies. Later in the 1950's, he learned to run a hay boom, providing for his family, and giving him a great deal of independence. In 1976, he purchased a truck to haul hay and since has been the owner of Greenfield Trucking hauling hay, freight, and almonds throughout the region. He was a firm believer in a solid work ethic, as well as being kind and fair to others. The only time he got short with anyone was when they didn't change a tire or install brakes his way. He was a great husband to Betty, and a great father to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Oh, how he loved those little ones. He will be sorely missed by all.
He accepted his Lord and Savior at 31 years of age and was a member of the First Missionary Baptist Church in McFarland.
The family of Billy would like to acknowledge and thank Dr. Harold Baer and his staff for their compassionate care given to Billy in his final years. We would also like to thank the doctors and caregivers at Memorial Hospital, who took exceptional care of our father and grandfather in his last days.
Services will be held at Hillcrest Mortuary on January 21, 2020. Viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A chapel service will be held at 11:00 a.m., with a lunch reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Honor Flight of Kern County, 8200 Stockdale Highway, Suite M-10, Box 255, Bakersfield, CA 93311.