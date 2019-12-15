|
|
BILLY JOE COX JR.
November 8, 1953 - November 24, 2019
Born in Bakersfield California at Miss Friese's Maternity Home, to Bill and Mary Cox, Bill attended Greenfield Schools and graduated from South High School in 1971.
Bill served in the Army from 1972-1975, primarily stationed in Germany in the Special Forces Atomic Demolition Munition. He was also Army Airborne, and frequently taught the neighbor kids the "proper" way to complete a parachute landing fall. His career as a respiratory therapist was one of his proudest accomplishments and he gave his all to patients.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Billy J. Cox Sr, niece Samantha Huff and nephew Byron Freeman. He is survived by his spouse of 42 years, Suzanne Cox, daughter Christa Russie (Mike Foster), granddaughter Lillian Foster, mother Mary Cox, sisters Gail Smith (Calvin Smith) and Renee Huff and many nieces and nephews.
Bill wished to be buried at the Bakersfield National Cemetery. Services will be scheduled for Spring and will be announced at a later date.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 15, 2019