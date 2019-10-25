|
BILLY (BILL) JOE WOOD
December 21, 1950 - October 14, 2019
Bill passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 in Bakersfield, CA. Bill was born on December 21, 1950 in Casa Grande, Az to Choice and Lillian Wood.
He loved Nascar, NHRA, and old hot rods. He was a good and soft hearted man who loved everyone.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Choice and Lilian Wood, sister Vickie Thompson and daughter Anne Marie Santos.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; sons Calen, Jansen (Kendall), Andy (Merry), Jerry (Phelene), Loren, and Robert (Jennifer); siblings, Linda Dickey, JoAnn (Monte) Taylor, Tami (Randy) White, Ron (Barbara) Wood, Danny (Rhonda) Wood, Jim (Courtney) Wood, and Timmy Wood; 12 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
An internment service will be held on Tuesday, October 29th, at 2:00 pm, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast, 3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield, CA 93305.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 25, 2019