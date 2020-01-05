|
BILLY LEE WHEELER JR
Resident of Bakersfield, CA
December 22, 1957 - December 22, 2019
Billy, 62, was born December 22, 1957 at Mercy Hospital in Bakersfield, CA. His mother Bonnie Lorene Wheeler remembered how beautiful the trees looked outside the delivery room window all decorated with Christmas lights.
He attended Fellows Midway School, Taft Union High School and Taft College. Billy was an employee at Taft Parks and Recreation Center at the Roller Rink. He later worked for Getty Oil, Texaco and Chevron. His last employer was Union Pacific Railroad. Billy loved being a railroad engineer his last 25 years on this earth and he was proud to be a B.L.E.T. member.
Billy had a passion for golf and hunting with all of his childhood friends. The Los Angeles Rams are his one and only favorite football team. He enjoyed playing football at T.U.H.S. and taking road trips with oh so many friends and family who are too many to list at this time. BG was his given nickname and he will be remembered as a person who had a very positive outlook and loved life while he was here on earth. He will be missed by everyone he knew.
Survived by his wife Kimberly A. Wheeler, Bakersfield, CA; sons Billy L. Wheeler III and Benjamin E. Wheeler; mother Bonnie Lorene Wheeler, Taft, CA; sister Bonnie Wheeler, Bakersfield, CA; brother Barry L. Wheeler, Bakersfield, CA; sister-in-law Elissa Wheeler, Bakersfield, CA; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Billy was predeceased in death by his sister Elaine Boulton in 1992, and his father Bill L Wheeler in 1997.
There will be no graveside services or visitation reception. Billy's wishes were cremation and a remembrance to follow in a few months at a local location.
I want to thank all of his family, friends and cousins who came by to visit before and during his passing.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to online or in person at 1831 Truxtun Ave., Ste 150, Bakersfield, CA 93301.
Special thank you to: Hoffmann Hospice, CBCC, UCLA Santa Monica, and Kern River Family Mortuary.