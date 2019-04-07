|
Blake Bernard Chambers
July 10, 1955 - April 2, 2019
A life lived in love. That was the life of Blake Bernard Chambers. Born on July 10, 1955 to Captain Jack and Betty Chambers.
His childhood was one he spoke of fondly, consisting of sports teams from the moment he could walk, mostly coached by his father, to growing up on the old school east side of town, back when there were only a few high schools in Bakersfield, and everyone knew each other. He was a proud member of Foothill's graduating class of 1974, and he went on to attend Bakersfield College.
He met Janet, the love of his life, in 1984. She was a local x-ray technologist at the time with a 7-year-old daughter, Erin, and he instantly fell in love with both girls, asking Janet to marry him shortly thereafter. After marriage, along came another daughter, Megan. Blake found himself in a land of women, and he couldn't be happier.
Fond family memories of camping and tailgating were made. No one could surpass Blake's organizational skills and passion for a tidy campsite and tailgating spot. All who encountered both would comment on his attention to detail. That attention to detail was important as he enjoyed a long career as the Parts Manager with Cox Petroleum Transport.
He truly relished the simple things in life, all revolving around his family. In 1996, Blake was introduced to his first grandchild, Nicholas, and the bond the two shared from the beginning was irreplaceable. More grandchildren arrived, Nathan in 2002, Lauren in 2008, and Ryan in 2016. You would often see Blake in a t-shirt with a loving "Papa" saying on it, and the title couldn't be more fitting, as those grandchildren were his lifeline. He never missed an occasion where any one of his grandchildren was performing, whether it be a sporting event or a musical performance. He took the title "Papa," and he wore it with pride. A life lived in love and cut incredibly short.
Blake is survived by his wife Janet Chambers, daughters and sons-in-law Erin and Dave Purdy, Megan and Scott Vontz, his grandchildren Nicholas, Nathan, Lauren, and Ryan, brothers Scott Chambers (Suzann) and Bruce Chambers, brother-in-law Julian Azorlosa, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The world is a lesser place without the big love from Blake's heart. He will be missed every second of every day.
There will be a private family celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The or a .