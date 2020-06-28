BLAS RALPH FIMBRES

February 3, 1936 - June 25, 2020

Surrounded by the love and prayers of his family, Blas Ralph Fimbres, our Dad and Grampa, passed away on June 25, 2020. We loved him and were blessed to have him in our lives. He will be greatly missed by his daughters and sons-in-law Terry and Costa Page; Sylvia and Ed Arambula; his son Gabriel Fimbres and fiancee Idania; and numerous grand- and great-grandchildren.

Born in Famoso, CA on February 3, 1936 to Adolfo and Plasida Fimbres, Ralph was the youngest of their five children. He grew up in a close-knit family on E. 10th Street, where he also made many life-long friends. He attended Our Lady of Guadalupe School, Garces Jr. High, and graduated from BHS in 1953. Dad married our mom, Mary Ellen Fernandez in 1958 and together created a loving home for their family filled with laughter, food, and faith.

Dad worked as a delivery driver most of his adult life and was a proud Teamster. He was a dependable, hard worker who often worked overtime to provide for his family, though always made time to attend our school and sporting events. In retirement, he continued to work as our gardener, and performed various jobs for the businesses of his son and son-in-law.

Family was very important to Dad, and growing up, we did much together as a family. He loved for his kids to greet him home from work, eat dinner, watch and play sports, watch movies, and go to church. Dad's outrageous sense of humor made us all laugh often, with his quick wit, humorous sayings, made-up games and pranks. He was especially gifted in quoting lines from movies for any situation. He also taught us so much throughout our lives and was proud and supportive.

Dad also greatly loved his grandchildren, who adored him and appreciated and imitated his humor. He lovingly tortured them by rubbing their faces with his mustache, popping their toes, and pulling out their loose teeth with his big hands. He attended their games and events, and as they grew up, he used his expert packing skills to load up a truck. He gave his love and buzzaroo kisses to his great-grandchildren as well.

Dad also enjoyed spending time with his siblings and their families. Uncle Ralph was a favorite for many of his nieces and nephews, who also experienced his legendary humor. He had good friends throughout the years, was compadre to many, and could always be relied on to help.

Our dad was devout in his Catholic faith and he and Mom attended Mass and prayed the rosary and Divine Mercy Chaplet daily for many years. His deep faith gave him the strength to cope with life's hardships, especially the loss of his daughter Amanda, son Ralphie Jr., and wife Mary.

We were fortunate to spend much time with Dad these last 2 1/2 years as he, with quiet strength and humor, dealt with the effects of knee surgeries, Parkinson's Disease and cancer. We appreciate the love, prayers, visits, and phone calls from our family and friends, and are grateful for the care he received from Tina Rea, and Optimal Hospice, especially Crystal, Juanita, Leticia, and Maria R.

Dad instilled in us an abiding faith in God, love of family, strong work ethic, and outrageous sense of humor. We will miss him so much and forever cherish all the memories. Dios te bendiga...

All are invited to a visitation on July 1 from 5-7pm at Greenlawn SW. The rosary will be on July 2, 2020 at 9:30am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10am, both at St. Francis Church. Graveside services on July 2 at approx. 11:15am, at Greenlawn SW on Panama Ln. Due to Covid restrictions, funeral service is limited to family only. Adhering to the current Covid guidelines, all are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing during all services.