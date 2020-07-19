BLAS RIVERA

June 15, 1943 - June 17, 2020

Coachella Valley table grape farming legend Blas Rivera passed away June 17, 2020, peacefully at his home after a second battle with cancer. Known as a groundbreaking table grape producer, he grew a small patch of arid land into Rivera Vineyards, a 2,500 acre oasis, employing over 2,000 workers each season and producing the world's first red flame seedless grapes, an act that completely transformed the produce industry.

Born in San Fernando Valley, Blas grew up in Earlimart working in the cotton fields as young boy. He worked hard and saved through high school, met the love of his life and future business partner, Linda, and married in 1967, shortly after starting a family and raising two boys. After high school while he worked for the USDA and was eventually sent to the Coachella Valley. While inspecting there he received an offer from table grape growing pioneer Duke Wilson to manage his vineyards. Blas and Linda took the chance, packed up the family in a travel trailer and moved to the Coachella Valley. After a few years he purchased small acreage in Mecca, his first vineyard. He found a passion and loved the challenge of learning the intricacies of grape-growing from mentor Toro Kitahara, Blas developed techniques to clean, cultivate and care for crops in a way that had never occurred before.

"Dad was an icon in the industry," remembers son Chad Rivera, "he would tell you that he was just this little poor kid from Earlimart who used to wire his shoes together and became a completely self-made man. At one point, he was responsible for bringing 60% of the world's red seedless grapes to market. He opened the doors for other farmers to develop and grow varietal grapes, which helped transform our Valley's economy. And he loved what he did. He ran a Tight ship, was always willing to make those tough decisions. But he was always good to his staff, the workers who cared for our land."

"He was always about quality and everything he did represented that, from family to business," states son Ryan.

Coachella Valley residents might remember the giant grape picker sculpture Blas commissioned for his cold storage and the vineyards lined with hundreds of rocks forming beautiful walls. Each rock was created when a disc ran through the soil, and was then placed by hand. Blas was known for saying "Every rock has at least one good side," an analogy for how he managed his business, and how he led his life. A longtime supporter of numerous Coachella Valley charities, he focused largely on educating Coachella Valley youth about the grape industry and entrepreneurship. "Dad had a big heart and was always willing to help any one in need. You could always go to him for an ear or advice with confidence that it would be kept ' super secreto.

' He always made you feel like you were his best friend," recalls Ryan, "he treated people equally and with respect no matter who they were. He treated field workers the same as he would treat bankers because he knew they were just as important. He never forgot where he came from." After selling Rivera Vineyards in 2005, he still maintained a passion for learning, growing, and creating something new.

"Dad was always doing something. On the ranch, in the backyard. He never stopped," remembers Chad. Even when Blas became ill, he remained a force. Like the land he once cultivated from seemingly nothing, he taught his family and his community how to thrive against all odds.

A beloved father, survived by sons Chad (Tiffany) Rivera of Encinitas and Ryan (Sybil) Rivera of Palm Desert, he is also grandfather to Justin, Travis and Eyan, and brother to Eloy Rivera of Desert Shores. He is preceded in death by his beloved, Linda Rivera.

The Rivera Family will be holding a Celebration of Life when circumstances permit.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to City of Hope in memory of Blas Rivera. By mail: Checks can be made out to City of Hope, Please write "In memory of Blas Rivera/Designated to Dr. David Snyder" on the memo field of the check and send to: Jocelyn Ferguson, Senior Director, Office of Philanthropy, City of Hope, 1500 East Duarte Road, CA 91010. Or City of Hope website: https://donate.cityofhope.org/Main/CardsForHope.aspx. Select (click on) the "In Memory" card and note Blas Rivera's name as the "Honoree's Name" and write Dr. David Snyder's name in the "Recipient's Name" where indicated.