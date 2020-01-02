|
|
BOB D. KIRBY
July 6, 1932 - December 21, 2019
Bob was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Elbert and Katie Kirby. At the age of 11, Bob moved with his family to Bakersfield where he completed his education. In July of 1950, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Bonhomme Richard. He married Anna Marie Cauzza in 1959. In June of 2018, they celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary. Anna passed away in December of that year.
Bob was a member of the Elks Lodge and Elks Lodge Rovers RV Club, Stockdale Moose Lodge, and Bakersfield SIR Branch 163. He enjoyed getting together with friends for Dominoes, Mexican Train and other card games. Bob was also a talented artist, gifted at both drawing and painting.
He is survived by two sons, Bob D. Kirby Jr. and wife Melissa, Phil Kirby and wife Robi; daughter, Jennifer and husband Wayne Chipman; grandchildren, James and Matthew Kirby, Phillip and Michael Kirby, Joseph and Desiree Chipman; brother-in-law, Johnny and wife Carla Cauzza; aunt, Edna Fanucchi.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Marie; parents, Elbert and Katie; and brothers, Joe and Ted Kirby.
Visitation is scheduled 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 5th at Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara. Graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday January 6th at Union Cemetery.
www.doughtycalhounomeara.com
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020