Bob O'Rand
BOB O'RAND
August 3, 1943 - September 2, 2020

Bob O'Rand of Bakersfield, California, went to be with his Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was born on August 3, 1943, the son of Alfred and Marjorie O'Rand.

Bob was a highly respected fireman for the City of Bakersfield and retired as a Captain at the age of 53. Bob was a Vietnam Veteran who fought for his Country. He loved his family, hunting, and travelling to Oregon every summer.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Nancy O'Rand. Bob is survived by his daughters, Debra (Michael) Elliott, Katie (Greg) Durant, and son John (Martha) O'Rand. He is lovingly remembered by his seven grandchildren, Savannah (Kris) Gall, Donovan Elliott, Amber, Caitlyn & Madison O'Rand, Jake and Josh Durant, and his two great grandsons, Niam & Otto Gall. He is also survived by his brother Ken O'Rand, sisters Janet (Gary) Bashor and Barbara Aslesen, and his sister-in-law Lynne Coyne, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life & Reception to be held October 6, 2020, at 11:30am at the Bakersfield City Fireman's Hall, 7320 Wible Road, Bakersfield, Ca.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sep. 27, 2020.
