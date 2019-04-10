|
BOB W. SMITH
July 11, 1933 - April 4, 2019
Bob W. Smith, born July 11, 1933 in Sayre, OK and passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the age of 85.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Eldon Travis and Lily Etta Opal (Lyons) Smith; sister Betty S. Ferguson and brother Glenn D. Smith. He is survived by his brother Farrel L. Smith; sons Charles (wife Alice) of Richland, WA and Randy (wife Joanette) of Santa Rosa, CA; daughter Patty Connell (husband Kevin) of Colorado Springs, CO. He also leaves behind 9 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren, as well as many cousins, nephews and nieces.
Bob was a cement mason by trade, whose job took him all across the United States. Upon retirement, he continued traveling from state to state and all cities in between, finally settling in Bakersfield. He loved reading, researching family history and his grand-kids. He will be dearly missed.
There will be a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local senior center or .
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 10, 2019