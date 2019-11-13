Home

POWERED BY

Bobbie Ann Ferdinand

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobbie Ann Ferdinand Obituary

BOBBIE ANN FERDINAND
November 6, 1959 - November 8, 2019

Bobbie Ann Ferdinand passed away unexpectedly on November 8, 2019 at her home in Bakersfield, CA. Born on November 6, 1959 to Bob and Anna Harkins in Bakersfield, CA.

She is survived and missed by her husband Philip Ferdinand; son Nolan Ferdinand, wife Carly Ferdinand and grandson Hannibal Ferdinand; son Corey Ferdinand and wife Caitlyn Ferdinand; mother Anna Harkins, brother Doug Harkins, along with a vast community of family and close friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 13000 Appaloosa Ave at the home of Jill and John Rickett on November 16th from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations to a local animal shelter.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobbie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -