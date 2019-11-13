|
|
BOBBIE ANN FERDINAND
November 6, 1959 - November 8, 2019
Bobbie Ann Ferdinand passed away unexpectedly on November 8, 2019 at her home in Bakersfield, CA. Born on November 6, 1959 to Bob and Anna Harkins in Bakersfield, CA.
She is survived and missed by her husband Philip Ferdinand; son Nolan Ferdinand, wife Carly Ferdinand and grandson Hannibal Ferdinand; son Corey Ferdinand and wife Caitlyn Ferdinand; mother Anna Harkins, brother Doug Harkins, along with a vast community of family and close friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 13000 Appaloosa Ave at the home of Jill and John Rickett on November 16th from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations to a local animal shelter.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 13, 2019