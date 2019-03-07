|
|
BOBBIE J. HALE
July 7, 1931 - February 27, 2019
Bobbie "Granny" Hale, 87 of Bakersfield CA passed on February 27, 2019. She was born on July 7, 1931 in West Texas to parents Thomas and Lena Hanes. Bobbie is survived by her daughter Kara, grandkids Chad and Tyler Skeels, great grandkids Cash and Ella. She is proceeded in death by her husband J.L. Hale and daughter Susan.
As a child growing up through the depression, Bobbie helped the family as did many kids of that era by working in the fields and harvesting grapes. As a student at Kern County High School, she liked singing in choir and really enjoyed going on field trips with her friends. Bobbie was married to her husband J. for over 65 years. Family lore has it, J. Hale first saw Bobbie in Lamont and as if struck by lightning, her beauty captured him. Following marriage, they set their sights on growing a family. When Susan and Kara were young, she was a stay at home mom. As they grew, Bobbie worked at the Goodyear Plant, then accounting with California Republic Bank.
Overtime, the family grew to include grandkids Danika and Chris with Kara's marriage to Dan Reddick and a daughter in law Kelli, Tyler's beautiful wife. To no surprise, Bobbie provided the mortar to bond everyone together. Gatherings over the years were always at Granny's home. Whether it was Thanksgiving, Christmas, birthdays or reunions Bobbie's home is where everyone came to enjoy family time.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Bobbie's caregiver Kathleen, the staff at Brookdale and at Hoffman Hospice.
Bobbie will be remembered as a Christian woman in every aspect of her life. She was instrumental in bringing many to our savior Jesus Christ. She was caring, trusting, forgiving and most of all she gave love unconditionally. Bobbie was small in stature in this world, but she will stand tall before our Lord on judgement day.
Visitation will be held on Friday March 8, 2019 between 5:00pm and 7:00pm at Hillcrest Mortuary.
Services will be held on Saturday March 9, 2019 at 11:00am at the Westside Church Of Christ on Stockdale Hwy with a reception immediately following at the church.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 7, 2019