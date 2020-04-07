Home

POWERED BY

Bobbie Jean Peacock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobbie Jean Peacock Obituary

BOBBIE JEAN PEACOCK
April 28, 1935 - April 4, 2020

Bobbie Jean Peacock, age 84, of Bakersfield, California, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020 following a brief illness.

Born to Katherine and Oscar Barnes in Haskell, Oklahoma on April 28, 1935, Bobbie moved to California in the mid-1950s. She married Frank Parker Peacock in June 1959 and celebrated 56 years of marriage together until Parker's death in November 2015. Bobbie was also preceded in death by her daughter Kathryn L. (Peacock) Denham of Visalia, California, in 2010.

Bobbie leaves behind a son, Robert D. Peacock (Marty Waldron) of Sebastopol, California, a daughter, Elizabeth A. Peacock (Sturges) and a granddaughter, Emma Jean Sturges of Bakersfield, California.

Bobbie was loved by her family and friends, enjoyed her second home in Pismo Beach, California, gardening, and had a fondness for animals and her many pets over the years.

A memorial service is not planned at this time. She will be laid to rest with her beloved husband at Union Cemetery in Bakersfield, California.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobbie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -