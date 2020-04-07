|
|
BOBBIE JEAN PEACOCK
April 28, 1935 - April 4, 2020
Bobbie Jean Peacock, age 84, of Bakersfield, California, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020 following a brief illness.
Born to Katherine and Oscar Barnes in Haskell, Oklahoma on April 28, 1935, Bobbie moved to California in the mid-1950s. She married Frank Parker Peacock in June 1959 and celebrated 56 years of marriage together until Parker's death in November 2015. Bobbie was also preceded in death by her daughter Kathryn L. (Peacock) Denham of Visalia, California, in 2010.
Bobbie leaves behind a son, Robert D. Peacock (Marty Waldron) of Sebastopol, California, a daughter, Elizabeth A. Peacock (Sturges) and a granddaughter, Emma Jean Sturges of Bakersfield, California.
Bobbie was loved by her family and friends, enjoyed her second home in Pismo Beach, California, gardening, and had a fondness for animals and her many pets over the years.
A memorial service is not planned at this time. She will be laid to rest with her beloved husband at Union Cemetery in Bakersfield, California.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 7, 2020