Bobbie Johnson

BOBBIE "JEAN" JOHNSON

June 21, 1934 - August 29, 2020

Bobbie "Jean" Johnson passed away August 29, 2020 in Eureka, Montana. She was 86 years old. Jean was born June 21, 1934 in Bauxite Arkansas to John "Gaston" and Marie (Tackett) Elkins. She and her family moved to California when she was 12 years old. After graduating from Shafter High School in 1953, Jean went to work at Bank of America and later owned Johnson's Department Store with her husband "Bud" Johnson. They were divorced 1985.

After retiring in 1978 Jean devoted herself to service work, volunteering with the Shafter Chamber of Commerce, the Soroptimist Club and at the Green Hotel.

In 1992, she was named "Shafter Citizen of the Year."

Jean is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Gerry Coffee, her granddaughter Jenae (Miller) McClure and husband Rob, great-grandchildren Emily and Caelan Abernathy, William and Clark McClure, and Shannon Miller. Step-daughter and son-in-law Deborah (Johnson) and Rick Gilbert. Grandchildren Desiree (Gilbert) Spann, Heather (Gilbert) Minton, and Scott Gilbert. Great-grandchildren Ethan and Ian Spann, Nathan, Gavin, and Ella Minton. She was preceded in death by her grandson Russell K. Miller, her sister Dorothy (Elkins) Clark and her brother Curtis Elkins.