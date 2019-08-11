|
|
BOBBY G. STACY
July 12, 1936 - August 6, 2019
Bob passed away peacefully surrounded by close friends and family on August 6th, 2019.
Bob is survived by his wife Kerry Stacy, brother Charles Stacy and sister Joyce Stacy. Children Bobby Stacy Jr. (Debbie), Dana Barton (Sam Jr), and Jana Stacy. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Lora Stacy, his wife of nearly 50 years Georgia Jean Stacy and five brothers and five sisters.
A celebration of life will be held August 13th at 9:00 am at Greenlawn Southwest, Bakersfield California.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 11, 2019