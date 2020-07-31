BOBBY JOE BRAMLETT SR

July 10, 1929 - July 14, 2020

Bobby Joe Bramlett Sr, 91, was born July 10, 1929 to Joe and Ellene (Minyard) Bramlett in Russellville, AK. He went to be with the Lord on July 14, 2020 while at his home, surrounded by his family.

Bob was a graduate of East High School, class of 46, in Bakersfield, California. After high school he was drafted and served from 1951 to 1953 in the U.S. Army, during the Korean War. As a result of his actions and service in Korea, he was awarded a number of medals. Meritorious Service Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Korean Service Medal with 3 bronze service stars; United Nations Service Medal; and a Presidential Unit Citation, Korea. After being discharged from the military, Bob attended the University of California, Los Angeles and received a Bachelor of Science in Business and Accounting and then he passed the national certification exam and became Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

In 1955 Bob started his accounting career at Whitely, Robbins & Speer and became a partner in 1960. In 1963 Bob left private practice to be an Agent for the United States Treasury Department. Following his time at the Treasury Department, he began working for Tejon Ranch in 1965 as a controller and was then promoted to Vice President of Finance. After working for 13 years for Tejon Ranch he worked for various other companies as a controller and consultant until his retirement in 1991.

Bob was quite the jokester and enjoyed a good laugh; but, he truly enjoyed spending quality time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He liked to hunt and fish; but, one of his favorite pastimes was writing, and poems were his favorite. He wrote about many things but especially liked to write poems to his lovely wife Janice. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Ellene (Minyard) Bramlett and three sisters, June (Bramlett) Ehret, and John, Josephine (Bramlett) Boyles, and Bill, and Linda (Bramlett) Pippin. He is survived by his loving wife Janice of 58 years; along with three children; son, Dennis Martin, Bobby J. Bramlett, Jr. and Traci, daughter Debbie (Bramlett) McDowell and Jim; 6 grandchildren, Jason Martin and Jeffrey Martin, Kyle McDowell, Cole Bramlett, Mallorie McDowell, Caleb McDowell; Sister Sharon (Bramlett) Bermele, and brother-in-law Grady Pippin; along with a number of great grandchildren and many other loving nieces, nephews and relatives.