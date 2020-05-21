BOBBY JOE HAMPTON
April 5, 1938 - May 13, 2020 Bobby Joe Hampton, died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the age of 82 at his Westside Waste Management company in Taft, California. Bobby Joe was born in San Bernardino County Hospital on April 5, 1938. He was the only child of Martha Bell Mounce and Robert Franklin Hampton. His father died when Bobby was 6 months old and he moved to Taft to live with his Grandmother, Kate Jane Campbell. This was the beginning of his deep love and appreciation for Taft which would influence and motivate him all of his life. With his gifted athletic ability in High School Basketball, he received a full ride scholarship to play at the University of Southern California. This was a big turning point in his life that ushered in another passion: USC Sports but especially Football. Bob held season tickets since the 1980's and loved taking family and friends to watch the games. He also continued to support local students through the Kern County USC Club. He owned Westside Waste Management Company for 38 years and stayed involved in the day to day operations, with no intentions of retiring, because he was having too much fun. He did manage to devote a big portion of his time to many community organizations and foundations which brought him joy. You may have known Bob by one of his many titles: Coach, Boss, Friend, Mentor, Leader but his favorite titles had to do with family; Husband, Father, and the one that always made him smile "Granddad". Bob was an incredible gift to his family, friends, business associates and community. He was a larger-than-life personality that always cared about people and had an incredibly generous heart. He will be dearly missed but has left everyone with treasured memories. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Judith Ann Hampton; daughters, Julie Calvin, Jill Martin and Jodi Nelson; step sons, Jeffrey Goossen, Joseph Goossen and Gregory Goossen; step-daughter, Karen Bernstein. 21 Grandchildren and 12 Great Grandchildren. An event to celebrate Bob's life will be announced in the coming months when large crowds are able to gather again. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
April 5, 1938 - May 13, 2020 Bobby Joe Hampton, died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the age of 82 at his Westside Waste Management company in Taft, California. Bobby Joe was born in San Bernardino County Hospital on April 5, 1938. He was the only child of Martha Bell Mounce and Robert Franklin Hampton. His father died when Bobby was 6 months old and he moved to Taft to live with his Grandmother, Kate Jane Campbell. This was the beginning of his deep love and appreciation for Taft which would influence and motivate him all of his life. With his gifted athletic ability in High School Basketball, he received a full ride scholarship to play at the University of Southern California. This was a big turning point in his life that ushered in another passion: USC Sports but especially Football. Bob held season tickets since the 1980's and loved taking family and friends to watch the games. He also continued to support local students through the Kern County USC Club. He owned Westside Waste Management Company for 38 years and stayed involved in the day to day operations, with no intentions of retiring, because he was having too much fun. He did manage to devote a big portion of his time to many community organizations and foundations which brought him joy. You may have known Bob by one of his many titles: Coach, Boss, Friend, Mentor, Leader but his favorite titles had to do with family; Husband, Father, and the one that always made him smile "Granddad". Bob was an incredible gift to his family, friends, business associates and community. He was a larger-than-life personality that always cared about people and had an incredibly generous heart. He will be dearly missed but has left everyone with treasured memories. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Judith Ann Hampton; daughters, Julie Calvin, Jill Martin and Jodi Nelson; step sons, Jeffrey Goossen, Joseph Goossen and Gregory Goossen; step-daughter, Karen Bernstein. 21 Grandchildren and 12 Great Grandchildren. An event to celebrate Bob's life will be announced in the coming months when large crowds are able to gather again. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 21, 2020.