Bobby Dwayne Reeves
July 23, 1938 - Died
Bobby Dwayne Reeves, born in Portales, New Mexico on July 23, 1938 along with his identical twin brother, Billy Wayne Reeves, to Samuel Arthur "Buck" Reeves and Pauline Ella (Williams) Reeves. Bobby and Billy were so small that their parents kept them in the oven to keep them warm and fed them whiskey to ward off infection. Bobby and his family moved to Bakersfield, California when Bobby was 7 years old. He graduated from East High School and joined the United States Air Force along with Billy. They were stationed in Colorado where he met and married Fran Schlede, and they had three daughters, Diane, Dana and Jamie. Bobby relocated to Bakersfield and continued his career as a wholesale route salesman in the grocery business until he purchased Daylite Market on Niles Street. Bobby married Lou Cobb and they were married 19 years before he lost her to cancer. Shortly before his death, Bobby accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and we rest and find joy in the knowledge that he is with his Savior and is suffering no longer. Bobby was predeceased by his parents, his wife Lou, his brothers, Billy, Jack and James. He is survived by his sister Joyce Adams, his daughters, Diane Bennett (Burt), Dana Reeves (David Coons), and Jamie Reeves, his grandchildren Michael Reeves, Patrick Reeves, Hollie Bennett, Emily Bennett and Benjamin Bennett, many cousins, nieces and nephews, his best friend Stephen Ballew and his family who loved Bobby and adopted him as their own, and last but not least, his Pour House family. Bobby's family would like a special recognition of Stephen Ballew who spent many hours as Bobby's primary caregiver during his last months of life - he was a blessing to Bobby and we are all so grateful for Steve's devotion. A chapel service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery on River Boulevard, Bakersfield, CA on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 12:30 pm.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 30, 2019