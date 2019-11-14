|
|
BOBBY WAYNE GRAYSON SR.
September 12, 1938 - November 8, 2019
Bobby Wayne Grayson Sr., age 81, passed away on November 8, 2019 in Bakersfield, California after an unrelenting battle with cancer. He was born on September 12, 1938 in Muskogee, Oklahoma to James "Roscoe" Grayson and Lou Verne Yarberry He married his wife of 60 years, Carol Ann Percival, on December 21, 1956, who preceded him in death in 2017.
Bob was known most for his authenticity, unceasing work ethic and his knack for always finding a (clever) way to be "right". While he was often referred to by those who knew him best as "Grumpy", just beyond his tough, outer shell he carried one of the kindest and most generous hearts imaginable and was always helping someone in need and putting others before himself. Bob spent nearly 50 years building a multi-generational business within the oil well service industry and in recent years he could often be found at the race track pursuing his passion of thoroughbred horse racing.
Bob is survived by his children: Bobby Grayson Jr. (Vicki Rose), Cheryl Vernon and Terri Grayson-Kaspar; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind many other family members and friends.
Please join us in celebrating the life of Bobby Sr. on Monday, November 18th at 10am at Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast located at 3700 River Boulevard, in Bakersfield followed by a graveside service at Shafter Cemetery at 12pm at 18662 Santa Fe Way in Shafter. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Akindale Thoroughbred Rescue - www.akindalehorserescue.org .
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 14, 2019