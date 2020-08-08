1/
Bodie Lawson Ford
1999 - 2020
BODIE LAWSON FORD
January 22, 1999 - July 27, 2020

Bodie Lawson Ford was born on January 22, 1999 to Jerry Ford and Lisa Minster. He was raised in Shafter, CA where he attended school and played sports at the Shafter Rec. He spent his childhood play guitar alongside his grandpa, dad, and brother. Being raised in the country Bodie was nothing short of a true free spirted wild child but a kind loving young man.

He is survived by his parents, Jerry Ford and Lisa Adams; daughter, Karter Ford; grandparents, Gerald and Stella Ford, Brian and Nancy Minster; brothers, Devon Ford and Andrew Minster; sisters, Brandi Ford, Sara Ford, and Angel Tripp; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Bodie was known by many and loved by all he will be truly missed and forever loved.

Viewing will be held August 10th from 4pm to 6:30pm open to public, 6:30pm to 8:00pm family only, at Peters Funeral Home in Shafter, CA. Services will be held August 11th at 2pm at Shafter Cemetery.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Viewing
04:00 - 06:30 PM
Peters Funeral Home - Shafter
AUG
11
Service
02:00 PM
Shafter Cemetery
