Bonnie Wahi

BONNIE CAROLYN WAHL

Born Oct. 30, 1929 - Oct. 9, 2020

Bonnie Carolyn Wahl, our loving, caring and generous mother, grandmother and great-grandmother of Bakersfield, CA, passed away quietly on Oct. 9, 2020 at the age of 90. Born Oct. 30, 1929 in Brimson, Missouri to Norval Wilson and Leigh Maple. She was predeceased by her husband Johannes Wahl and all of her siblings. She is survived by her five children Diana Combs, Greg, Marilyn Judd, Tim, Dave and their spouses and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She retired from Rain-for-Rent after 30+ years. She began in data entry and ended her career as the executive secretary. Following retirement, she volunteered for over 30 years at Memorial Hospital, as well as many years at Fox Foundation, Kern County Museum, Ronald McDonald House and other charitable organizations, She also donated over 50 gallons of her blood to the Houchin Blood Bank.

She was an active member of Grace Reformed Church on Columbus Street She was an avid traveler, visiting every continent except Antarctica. She will be greatly missed. Because of the times, we had a quiet, private family memorial. She will be interred at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery.