BONNIE WILMA SCOTT
May 11, 1939 - March 8, 2020
Bonnie Wilma Scott was born May 11, 1939 to Bonnie and Beulah Briggs in Bakersfield, California. She passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on March 8, 2020.
Bonnie had 3 sons, Alan Banks, Don Banks (wife Shelly) and Jim Park (wife Palar). She had 2 grandsons, Tony Banks and Richard Banks (wife Audur) and 2 great grandchildren Kristjan Banks and Stella Banks.
Bonnie worked hard her whole life to provide for herself and her boys. She retired from Smith's Bakeries where she was employed for 18 years. She loved spending time with her family, working in her yard, spoiling her cat and shopping or having lunch with her best friend Joyce. She lived in her home for almost 50 years and had many wonderful neighbors, one of which was Bob Kenny who looked after her as if she was his own family.
Bonnie is survived by her 3 sons and their families. She is preceded in death by her parents, her 2 brothers Hal and Joe Briggs, sister Wanita Briggs and grandson Tony Banks.
Bonnie's infectious laugh, childlike demeanor and kind heart will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know her. We will miss you and love you forever Mom!
Graveside service is scheduled for March 19th, 2020 at 1:30pm at Greenlawn Mortuary on River Blvd.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 14, 2020