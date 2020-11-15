BRANDON CHRISTOPHER WATSON

April 22, 1983 - November 1, 2020

Brandon was a loving and sensitive young man who was born on April 22, 1983 in Bakersfield, California to Steve and Stephanie Watson. He attended local schools And graduated from Bakersfield High School. He worked as a Highly skilled & sought after plumber for over 15 years. He was also proving to show talent as an artist.

Brandon was a beloved Son, Father, Brother, Nephew, Uncle, Friend & Fiance. He left this earth much too soon but peacefully with his family by his side. He will be forever missed.

He is survived by his parents; Steve & Patti Watson and Stephanie & Scott Klugow, his sister, Lexi & Brother in Law Clay Allison, brothers, Nick Klugow & Jake Watson. The pride of his life, his beautiful children; Jadyn Tootle, Caleb Watson and Olivia Watson. His fiance, Lauren Foss and her children Anaya & Elijah. A large extended family including numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and his Grandma Honey. And we cannot forget his dog, Kane and cat, La Princessa.

A celebration of life will take place at Greenlawn on Panama, Bakersfield, Ca on November 19, 2020 at 1PM.