Brandy Nicole (Brandon James) Baker
January 6, 1993
-
December 18, 2019
Visitation will be held Sunday, January 5th from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Basham-Hopson Funeral Care (620 Oregon St.) Please join us to celebrate Brandy's life on what would have been her 27th Birthday, Monday, January 6th at 1:00 p.m. at the Basham Funeral Care (3312 Niles St.) Interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park (9101 Kern Canyon Rd.) Brandy was an intelligent, strong willed, free spirit, born to Jim and Rita Baker in Valencia, CA. She lived most of her life in Bakersfield. Brandy was blessed with intelligence and a love for reading, music and mathematics. Brandy attended East and Highland High, Bakersfield College, and Milan Institute for Beauty. She had a strong spiritual life during her youth singing, attending and being involved at Crossroads, Canyon Hills, Rio Bravo Valley Baptist and Wesley Methodist Churches. Brandy also worked at FoodsCo and was involved at the Bakersfield LGBTQ center on 18th St.
Brandy leaves behind to cherish her memory, her mom, Rita Baker and sister, Brianna Jenae Baker; grandparents, Karolyn Korpie, Jesus Guzman, Jim and Ellen Mayfield and other relatives. Brandy was preceded in death by her father, Jim Baker, grandparents, Patsy Havelick, Juvenal Robles, Stan and Joyce Irving, George and Boots Hilda Korpie.
The family would like to thank John Basham and his staff for their loving compassion, the Bakersfield STAR Court, Kaiser Transgender team and Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 29, 2019