BRAVA JEAN SPEIGHTS
1934 - 2019
Jean was born on August 13, 1934 to James Edward Hutto and Altha Brava Cole in Bossier City, LA. She worked at Western Electric in Shreveport, LA, but her most important role was as a loving mother, grandmother, and homemaker. In April of 1974, she moved to Bakersfield, CA with her loving husband, Jesse "Bud" Speights.
Jean loved to round and square dance, garden, bake, and spend time with family and friends. She enjoyed needlework, tole painting, and weekly card games. She was known for her quick wit, infectious smile and laugh, and she brought joy to all those around her. She had an adventurous spirit and traveled the world with her best friend, Mary McAtee. She had a compassionate and generous heart, always going above and beyond to provide for her family.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter Sherry McClure and husband Tom, daughters Jessica and husband Chris Moreland, Colleen and husband Richard Slattery, and Lauren and fiance Nicholas McDonald, and great-grandchildren Steven Trevino, Aiden, Orin, Danial, and Londynn Moreland; also daughter Cynthia Dozhier, children Billy Stewart, Timothy Miguel, Samantha Whitaker and husband Kevin, Francesca Mouser and husband Chad, and great-grandchildren Stormi Wheeless, Kam and Kye Whitaker, Case and Tinley Mouser, Rhys Stewart, and Summer and Mason. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Altha, her husband Jesse, son Michael Edmonds, and siblings Edwina Meacher and Jack and Darcy Hutto.
She will be missed greatly and forever be in our hearts.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 14, 2019