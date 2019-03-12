|
|
BRENDA ELAINE DIXON
July 17, 1950 - March 6, 2019
On the evening of March 6, 2019, our Earthly Angel gained her Heavenly wings.
Brenda Elaine Dixon was born July 17, 1950 to Loyd and Roxie Grubbs, in Bakersfield, CA. The 1st of 4 children, she started working in the potato fields as a child to help the family. She attended Bakersfield High School for 1 year. Then transferred to West High School, where she was part of the 2nd graduating class. She obtained her registered nursing degree, from Bakersfield College, while taking care of her disabled (ex)husband and new child. She received her Bachelor's degree in nursing while putting her 2 girls through private schools. She was proud to be a nurse for almost 40 years, with longtime employments at Mercy Hospital Downtown, Kaiser Permanente and HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital. She loved her family and enjoyed planning the quarterly birthday taco dinners for everyone. She had weekly lunch dates with many of her friends. She enjoyed documenting memories by scrapbooking. In the last 15 years, she traveled to Alaska (twice), New England area and the Grand Canyon.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Loyd and Roxie Grubbs. She leaves behind her loving family, Danella and Ben Rosales, Linsey Dixon, and grandchildren Hurley and Roxy Rosales. She is also survived by her siblings, Becky and Ronnie Howell, Randy Grubbs, and Fred and Patty Grubbs, along with many other family members.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, March 16th from 12-3 at the Alano Club in Bakersfield, CA.
Her smile and laugh will stay in our hearts, as we imagine her doing her "Brenda-style type" of dance.
The family would like to thank all of their family and friends for the love, prayers and support during this journey. Heartfelt thanks to the nursing staff at Mercy Downtown, 2West, while she fought a rare and aggressive form of uterine cancer over the last 10 months. We will forever be thankful for our "village of people" who helped us during this time.
In lieu of flowers, Brenda and family have asked for donations to be made to The Brenda Dixon Memorial Fund at Kern Schools Federal Credit Union.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 12, 2019