BRENDA GAIL FURRH

1951 - 2020

Brenda was born on March 2, 1951 in Louisiana and passed unexpectedly on June 24, 2020.

She loved having her great grandkids over for weekend sleepovers. Taking road trips to the casino and spending time with her girls always put a smile on her face. She spent hours outside taking care of her little garden and watering her flowers. She also enjoyed making homemade jams and pickles to give to her friends and family.

She was preceded in death by Wesley Furrh, the love of her life. Also, by her son-in-law Darrell, great grandchildren Kaitlynn and Ryder, and their mother Cristy Tucker.

She is survived by her 2 daughters Jeanette Tomlinson and Lori Frazier, 3 grandchildren Kimberly (PIO), Skyler, and Zachary (Rhayne), 3 great grandchildren Darrell Wayne, Tyler, & Kenzie, and her best friend Buddy.

A viewing will be held at Erickson & Brown Funeral Home, 501 Lucard St. Taft, CA. Tuesday July 7, 2020 from 5-8 pm. A Graveside Service has been scheduled for Wednesday July 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at West Side District Cemetery, 440 E. Cedar Street Taft, CA.