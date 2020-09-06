BRENDA WILLIAMS

March 23, 1960 - August 17, 2020

On Monday, August 17, 2020, Brenda Williams, loving wife and mother of 3 children, passed away at age 60 from a three-year battle with cancer.

Brenda was born on March 23, 1960 in Lompoc, CA to Baxter and Irma Covington. On August 2, 1986 she married Carl Bruce Williams. They raised three sons, Bruce, Jason, and Lex.

Brenda was an artist and painted murals professionally for both residences and businesses, and taught art classes for elementary school children. She also enjoyed oil painting as a hobby and painted numerous pieces of art admired by family and friends. She loved sports and played softball, tennis, and soccer for many years. Brenda always had compassion in her heart for those with developmental disabilities and she worked for years as a director for New Options, a non-profit organization. Her most challenging job, however, was raising her three sons and nothing took precedence over that. Oh, how she loved her boys! From the moment her sons entered this world until the day she left it, they never left her thoughts and prayers. Her bond with her sister Pam was one that only sisters could understand and she loved her so. She leaves her family with a broken, yet full heart, filled with wonderful cherished memories. Brenda's kind and compassionate spirit touched all those who knew her. She will be truly missed.

Brenda was preceded in death by her mother Irma and her brother Kenny. She is survived by her father Baxter, her husband Carl, her three children Bruce, Jason, and Lex, her sister Pam, her brother Keith, eight grandchildren, and one great- grandchild, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation made to Limitless Micro-Enterprise Development Inc. in Brenda's name. Send to c/o New Options LLC 6501 Schirra Ct, Suite 108, Bakersfield CA. 93313.