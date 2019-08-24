Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kern River Family Mortuary - Bakersfield
190 N. Chester Avenue
Bakersfield, CA 93308
(661)392-9010
For more information about
Brent Cannady
View Funeral Home Obituary

Brent Aaron Cannady

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brent Aaron Cannady Obituary

BRENT AARON CANNADY
March 1, 1982 - August 6, 2019

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Christ Church of The Valley 13701 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93314.

Brent was born March 1, 1982 in San Luis Obispo and joined our Lord on August 6, 2019 in Bakersfield. Brent devoted his life to the Lord long ago. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many. He was a kind and giving person who had a gift for making people smile, laugh, and feel good about themselves. He always stayed positive no matter what test the Lord had set before him. He found passion in music, both singing and writing, and reading.

Brent is survived by his parents Terry and Dawn Cannady of Bakersfield, sister and brother in law; Ashley and Bobby Boone, 2 nieces, grandparents; Don and Inez Hackstedt, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Spud and Billie Cannady.

For information on floral deliveries please contact Kern River Family Mortuary 661-392-9010.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kern River Family Mortuary - Bakersfield
Download Now