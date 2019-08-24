|
|
BRENT AARON CANNADY
March 1, 1982 - August 6, 2019
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Christ Church of The Valley 13701 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93314.
Brent was born March 1, 1982 in San Luis Obispo and joined our Lord on August 6, 2019 in Bakersfield. Brent devoted his life to the Lord long ago. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many. He was a kind and giving person who had a gift for making people smile, laugh, and feel good about themselves. He always stayed positive no matter what test the Lord had set before him. He found passion in music, both singing and writing, and reading.
Brent is survived by his parents Terry and Dawn Cannady of Bakersfield, sister and brother in law; Ashley and Bobby Boone, 2 nieces, grandparents; Don and Inez Hackstedt, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Spud and Billie Cannady.
For information on floral deliveries please contact Kern River Family Mortuary 661-392-9010.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 24, 2019