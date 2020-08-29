BRETT "SCOTT" THOMPSETT "CHIEF"

1956 - 2020

After battling with health issues for several years, Scott passed away on June 3rd. He is preceded in death by his mother Nadjii Lee, brother Brandon J Thompsett, and his beloved Uncle Lind. Survived by his father Percy Thompsett and step-mother Louise, sister Lezlie Chaffin and her husband Mark, and step-brother Mike Ludwick. His wife Diane Masi, his beautiful children Alexandra, Ian, and Celeste Rose, step-children Cory and Trina, and the mother of his children Tonya Bryant. Grandchildren and great grandchildren Jasmin, Noah, Shane, and Stiles. Nephew and niece Ben and Kelli Chaffin. Aunt Velvet and her husband Bryan Osbo, and many cousins.

Scott was born in Long Beach, CA but spent his early childhood in Battle Creek, MI. His family moved to Bakersfield in 1968 where he graduated BHS, Bakersfield College, attended Cal Poly SLO and graduated from CSUB majoring in Geology. He spent many years working in the oil industry with Baker Hughes and Halliburton traveling from Ecuador to Hawaii.

Scott's parents introduced him to music at the early age of 9 years old and with the continued encouragement and support from his mother, his passion for music continued throughout his life. Known for playing the saxophone...Scott was a member of several bands throughout the years including The Days, For Play, The Press, News Brothers, and Mento Buru.

He was an active member of Olive Drive Church (now Disciples Church) for a decade and his church and faith in God became a sustaining anchor in his life. Music was his passion, but Family and Friends were his love. Scott found so much joy in being a dad, "Pop", as his kids called him and was such a big part of their lives. Scott found the strength to survive years of health conditions through his Faith for God, his Love for Family, and his Love for Life!!!

His friendships were truly genuine and forever. A special thank you to his family of musicians and to his Lifelong friends who have shared so many lasting memories together.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Scott's Life will take place at a later announced date.