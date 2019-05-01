|
Brian Patrick Bock
August 24, 1981 - April 22, 2019
Brian Patrick Bock was born on August 24, 1981 in Bakersfield to James and Brenda (Palla) Bock. Brian passed away unexpectedly on April 22, 2019.
Brian graduated from Garces Memorial High School in 1999. He attended the University of Hawaii at Manoa on a baseball scholarship. He graduated from California State University, Bakersfield, with a degree in Business Administration.
Brian excelled and had a passion for baseball starting at a young age. He was the catcher on the Bakersfield Babe Ruth National Championship teams in 1997 and 1998. He went on to play baseball in college and was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 2003. He played in the Orioles organization for five years. Of the many accomplishments he had, one of the highlights was being the Orioles' catcher in the 2007 Baseball Hall of Fame game against the Toronto Blue Jays. He was named the game's Most Valuable Player and his name is inscribed in Cooperstown Baseball Hall of Fame. After ending his baseball career, Brian joined W.A. Thompson Distributing in 2008. He truly enjoyed the many customer relationships he developed and the friendships made with the people he worked with.
At Garces, Brian met Megan Bell, the love of his life. They were married on October 21, 2006 and have two sons, Jameson (9) and Benjamin (7). Brian was a devoted husband and father with Megan and the boys being the most important part of his life. Brian's love for baseball continued with his sons, teaching them the game and coaching in the Northwest Bakersfield Baseball league. In Coach Brian's words to the boys, "Pay Attention and Try Hard". He enjoyed golf, spending time with his family and friends and loved to make people laugh.
Brian has been an exceptional Husband, Father, Son, Brother, Uncle and a Friend to All and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Brian has joined his grandparents, Ralph and Dorothy Palla, Frances Rogers and Jack Bock, Uncle Michael Palla and nephew and godchild Declan Bell in Heaven.
He is survived by his loving wife, Megan, and sons, Jameson and Benjamin. Parents, James and Brenda Bock, brothers Joel (Pam) Bock, Matt (Tonya) Bock and sister Kelly (Mike) Brazio, uncles Steve Palla, Doug Palla (Susan), Greg Palla (Frankita) Kevin Palla (Janet) and aunt Pam (Mike) Monsell. Parents-in-law, Thomas and Glenda Bell, brothers-in-law, Gavin (Elizabeth) Bell, Michael (Jennifer) Bell, Brian Bell and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be on May 2nd at Greenlawn Mortuary, 3700 River Blvd, Bakersfield from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 124 Columbus St, Bakersfield on Friday, May 3rd at 10:45am followed by interment at Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to The Bakersfield Catholic Education Foundation, 2800 Loma Linda Dr. Bakersfield, CA 93305, formerly Garces Memorial High School Foundation.