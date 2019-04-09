|
BRIAN JEFFREY METTLER
Brian Jeffrey Mettler, age 72, passed away Friday, March 29th, following an injury caused by an accidental fall at his Bakersfield, California home.
Brian was born at Mercy Hospital in Bakersfield to Reynold M. and Pollyann Hoodenpyle Mettler. He attended local schools and was a graduate of Bakersfield High School (BHS). While at BHS, Brian was both a track star and football player who won ribbons and medals for his speed on the track. Brian also graduated from the University of California at Davis, with a degree in Agricultural Economics. After graduation, he became the third generation of the Mettler family to farm the property in the Wheeler Ridge area near the town of Mettler, which was named after his grandfather, William H. Mettler. Throughout the years, the Mettler family operations pioneered not only the development of various farming implements, but, also the establishment of bell pepper farming in Kern County.
Brian married Jan Kaufman in 1969 and the couple moved to Healdsburg, California, where they started a vineyard. In 1973, when Brian's older brother, Mike, passed away, Brian and Jan moved back to Bakersfield, so Brian could help his father maintain the family ranches (his Uncle Clifford also had a neighboring ranch). Brian and Jan remained married until 1979 and in 1986, Brian married Suzanne Walker. Brian and Suzanne spent many happy years in Bakersfield with family and friends. They also had many traveling adventures, including a honeymoon in New Zealand.
Brian was an avid hunter and fisherman who tied his own fishing flies and wrapped his own flyrods. His many bird dogs, especially his Gordon Setters, were constant companions. From the age of two years, Brian spent time at Lake Tahoe, where he lived part time throughout his life. He and Suzanne spent many seasons at Tahoe where they have great friends and lasting memories. Brian was also fortunate to work at the 1960 Olympics in Squaw Valley. Above all, Brian loved to be entertaining and make people laugh.
He is survived by his wife Suzanne, his nephew Jeff (Dinah) Mettler, Ashley, and Michael, his niece Nicole (Ed) Lainfiesta, Monte, and Michael, as well as cousins, and extended family and friends.
Services will be held Friday, April 12 at 2:00 pm at Greenlawn Chapel, 3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield, California. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .