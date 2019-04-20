|
|
BRIAN SCOTT ADAMS
February 10, 1990 - April 6, 2019
Brian Scott Adams, 29 years old, was born on February 10, 1990 and passed away on April 6, 2019. Brian was raised by Shelly and Gene Greene, Jr. who he called mom and dad and their three kids, Rocky, Jennifer, and Tosha who he called brother and sisters. Brian attended Rosedale Schools and Liberty High School. Brian loved fishing, camping, loud music and hanging out with friends and family.
Brian is preceded in death by his little brother, Daniel Adams; his papa and Grandma, Louis and Wilma Montgomery; his uncle, David and other family and friends.
He is survived by his mom and dad, Shelly and Gene Greene, Jr.; his brothers, Rocky Greene and Chris Woods; his sisters, Jennifer Moutrey and Tosha Greene; his 2 loving children Allison Kimbriel and Daniel Adams and many other family and friends.
All are welcome to a casket signing on April 22, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Basham Funeral Care (3312 Niles St.) A Funeral Service will be held on April 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Basham Funeral Care with Interment to follow at Shafter Cemetery (18662 Santa Fe Way Shafter, CA). Food and Remembrance following at Greenacres Park (2014 Calloway Drive).
www.bashamfuneralcare.com
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 20, 2019