BRIAN THOMAS HUTTON
October 16, 1953 - March 4, 2020
Brian Thomas Hutton, tinkerer, prankster, loving father and grandfather, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 following a brief illness.
Brian grew up in Bakersfield, the firstborn son of Scotch immigrant, Patricia Violet MacRae Hutton, and Arkansas native, Alva Junior Hutton. Brian attended Bakersfield High School and Bakersfield Junior College. Brian later married his high school sweetheart Patty Puckett.
As a child, Brian enjoyed family trips and Boy Scouts "Camp Kern" at Huntington Lake. As a teen, Brian loved to tear into a classic automobile with his favorite tunes playing. As an adult, some of his happiest times were on his motorcycle with his daughter or son. He cherished trips to the coast to share time with his kids.
Brian worked many years in the communications industry. He loved a good joke, a great whiskey and being surrounded by friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother, father, and brother, Rodrick Hutton. His is survived by his children, Trevor Hutton and Karah Hutton; grandchildren, Emelio Hutton and Adrian Hutton; his brother, Glenn Hutton (Melissa); sister, Deb Hutton (Gary); niece, Jennifer; nephew, Gary, Jr.; sister-in-law, Joanne Hutton; nieces, Laura, Heather and Hayley and nephew Cameron Hutton.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 25, 2020