BRITTANY MICHELLE SEVIER

Dec. 13, 2006 - Nov. 4, 2020

On 11-04-2020 we lost our angel after 14 short years. You'll be loved and missed until I see you again.

Brittany is survived by her father David L. Sevier, sister Annalyssa M. Sevier, and brother David L. Sevier Jr.

Services will be at Greenlawn on November 21, 2020 at 3pm.