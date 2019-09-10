|
BROOKLYNN MELISSA RHODES
October 13, 2006 - September 1, 2019
Our sweet angel Brooklynn Melissa Rhodes went home to be with the Lord on September 1, 2019 after battling leukemia for almost two years. Born on October 13, 2006 in Bakersfield, California to Heather Fletcher Walker and Gary Rhodes.
Brooklynn attended Little Country Christian School and finished her elementary education at Leo B. Hart Elementary School.
She touched so many lives in such a short time and her handprints will be left on our hearts forever. Brooklynn excelled as a GATE and Honors student where she received the top Accelerated Reader award. She loved spending time with her friends, being active in church, reading, dancing, gymnastics, and swimming. Her immense love for animals and helping others impacted everyone around her. But above anything else, Brooklyn has such a special love for her brother Brayden who will miss her dearly.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents Dr. Douglas K. Fletcher, LaVone Fletcher Walker, and Gary Rhodes Senior. She is survived by her mother Heather, father Gary, and siblings Brayden, Tiffany, Gary, Heidi Rhodes. She is also survived by her grandfather Bill Walker, grandmother Darlene Rhodes. Aunts, uncles, and cousins: Joel and Mei Fletcher (Kaitlyn), Mark and Linda Fletcher (Jonah, Liza, Micah), Baynes and Natalie Bank (Cambria, Bella, Fletcher, Palmer), Mike and Andrea Rhodes (Brandon, Andrew), and Brianna Porter (Russell, Kennedy).
Her contagious laugh and beautiful smile will never be forgotten.
Please consider donating to our local childhood cancer foundations. Second Star to the Right and Tiger Fight Foundation. The support they help provide is more than just monetary, it allows for the gift of time which is irreplaceable.
A viewing will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park from 4-8pm on Thursday September 12, 2019. Services on Friday September 13, 2019 at 10am at Riverlakes Community Church, reception immediately following. Graveside at 2:30pm at Hillcrest Memorial Park.