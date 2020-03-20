|
BRUCE ALAN WATTENBARGER
June 25, 1948 - March 7, 2020
Bruce Alan Wattenbarger, a lifelong resident of Bakersfield, California unexpectedly passed away on March 7, 2020 at the age of 71, in Bakersfield.
Bruce was born in Bakersfield at Memorial Hospital on June 25, 1948, to Ralph and Juanita Wattenbarger. Bruce attended Highland Elementary, Standard Jr. High, and North High School, graduating in 1966. After high school, Bruce attended Bakersfield College and Fresno State University, where he received a Bachelor's degree in accounting in 1970. He was in the Army National Guard, stationed at Fort Ord and Bakersfield. Bruce had a long career in accounting for businesses in the local area.
Bruce was a life-long member of St. Mark's Methodist Church in Oildale. He attended St. Mark's as a child with his parents, took his children there, and attended many years after. He was devoted to his church. Bruce also loved to exercise. Physical activity was very important to him. In his younger years, he could be seen running all over Oildale. After being sidelined by an injury, he took up walking, and for quite a long time he was a fixture at the Valley Plaza Mall, walking many miles inside each and every day. He rarely missed his "mall walks". Bruce was also an avid gardener, and thoroughly enjoyed working on his lawn, shrubs, and fruit trees. Above all, Bruce was devoted to his family. They were his pride and joy, and he loved to visit with them, take the kids to the park, watch as many of his grandkids' sporting events as he could, and spend as much of his free time with them as possible. Nothing mattered more to him than his family.
Bruce is survived by his loving family that includes his partner, Margie Robertson, daughters Kristin Fredrick (Scott) and Kelly Fredrick (Kurt), his beloved granddaughters, Hailey, Sophia, Emma, and Paige, brothers Tim (Linda), and Chuck (Terry), nephews Andy and Nathan Wattenbarger, as well as numerous other family and friends. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Juanita Wattenbarger, of Bakersfield.
Memorial services are pending, due to circumstances involving travel and gathering for family and friends.