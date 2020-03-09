|
The world lost an expert sandwich maker, passionate businessman, a beloved husband, a devoted Papa and true friend... a real Renaissance Man. Bruce passed away suddenly and was called home on February 10, 2020.
Bruce was born in Los Angeles to parents, Lindley and Dorothy Browne. He moved with his family to Bakersfield in 1957 and graduated from East High in 1962. Soon after graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and served his country proudly.
Bruce had an ever present and welcoming smile, old school work ethic, and was a natural people person. These traits led Bruce to follow in his Uncle Ken's footsteps and go into sales. It was through a job as a salesman, that he had the opportunity to be one of the founding partners of Sub Station in Bakersfield. At one point establishing four locations of the popular sandwich shop throughout town. In 1988, Bruce decided to become an independent owner and City Sandwich Company was born. He was thorough, stubborn, opinionated and determined; this led to the success of his long running business. Throughout the 44 years of thriving business, Bruce remained a fixture on the east side of town. Bruce knew many of his customers' names and faces and could begin making their food before they made it up to the counter to place their order. Bruce was a generous employer and had employed hundreds of people over the years. Many of his dear friendships started with customers who became much more; true friends. His son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Lisa, continue to run Bruce's beloved shop.
The shop was his passion and he enjoyed the years spent running the business. In his more recent years, Bruce embraced his role as Papa wholeheartedly. He was a wonderful teacher and fixture in their lives. You'd often find him attending sporting events, livestock shows, birthday parties, and any other activity any one of his adored grandkids were involved in. He always encouraged them to "earn their keep". He taught them how to work in his garden; planting, harvesting and enjoying the different fruits and vegetables. He also passed on his passion for baking and cooking to them, sharing his skills in the kitchen.
Bruce was a true connoisseur of the simple pleasures in life. He was a very fair man, known for his generous nature, and never passed judgment. He loved God, a good meal, good drinks and good company. He was a great listener and truly enjoyed sharing time with friends and family. He enjoyed many hours just watching the sunrises and sunsets. He also loved all animals, adopting and rescuing many dogs and cats over the years. He had constant shadows and the company of many devoted companions.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 35 years, Carol, son Jason Wikoff (wife Lisa), daughter Jenny Buys (husband Scott), son Matt Browne (wife Danielle) and son Chad Browne (partner Angelica). Grandchildren Jordan Romero (wife Savannah), Ashlen and Maximus Wikoff, Emma and Abby Buys, Ellie Browne, and Laura, Daniel and Mathias Browne and great-grandchildren Lyric and Tenor Romero. Sisters Jeanne Robinson (Paul) and Linda Meredith; as well as many nieces and nephews.
If you'd like to honor Bruce in your own way, please plant some flowers or plants in your yard or cook a meal for a loved one. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The or a .
A private Celebration of Life is being planned for a later time.
Revelations 21:4
