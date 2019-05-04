|
BRUCE GLENN NUZUM
October 20, 1957 - April 20, 2019
On April 20, 2019, Bruce Glenn Nuzum quickly and unexpectedly passed away.
He was a loving husband, father, brother, brother-in-law, and uncle, a devoted cousin and nephew, and a remarkable best friend. The number of lives he touched is countless. His ability to be there for everyone, no matter the circumstance, his ability to fix anything, no matter how broken, and his ability to provide guidance for even the most ordinary dilemma will be very missed. Although his passing has left a hole in so many lives, we know he is in our hearts forever and all will have memories of great times to cherish forevermore.
Thank you for the countless condolences, the clear sharing in our grief and for honoring this amazing, wonderful man.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 4, 2019